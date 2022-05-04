Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 25,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $342,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $21,446,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

