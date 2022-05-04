Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.92

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 44555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Several analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

