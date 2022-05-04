Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,411.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $71,411.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

