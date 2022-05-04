Lamden (TAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Lamden has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $62,315.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

