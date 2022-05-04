Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 80.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $145,135.23 and approximately $93.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001577 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00216724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00038927 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00428748 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,185.23 or 1.84193744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

