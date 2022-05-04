Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ:LTRN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 9,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

