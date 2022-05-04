Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

LDOS stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. 3,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,225. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Leidos by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Leidos by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Leidos by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

