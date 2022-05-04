Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in April

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LHC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.