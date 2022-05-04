Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.20

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.35, with a volume of 2595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$669.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
