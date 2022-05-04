Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.20

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.35, with a volume of 2595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$669.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

