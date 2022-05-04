Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.10

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 293593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

LILA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 44.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

