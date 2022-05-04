LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

LFVN traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 31,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.39.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

