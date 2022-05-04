LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LPTH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 261,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.