Lithium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $235,213.00 (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lithium has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $235,213.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,132,943,492 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

