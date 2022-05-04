Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q2 guidance to $3.95-4.11 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $23.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.03. 1,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,646. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.