Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, reaching $434.77. 1,329,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

