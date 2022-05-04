Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. However, aggressive investment in retail point of sale marketing along with increased promotional spending and industry-wide elevated component costs might weigh on its near-term profitability. Weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,570,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $41,947,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $40,153,000.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

