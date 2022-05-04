Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.60

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.60 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 98842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0895 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

