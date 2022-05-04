Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0766 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $76.56 million and $5.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

