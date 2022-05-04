Lossless Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00218410 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.00449224 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74,011.31 or 1.86636379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

