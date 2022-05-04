Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.
Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,028. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
