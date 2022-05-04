Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,028. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

