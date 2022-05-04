LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.
LXU traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. 105,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,059. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
