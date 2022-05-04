LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $22.81

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $21.74. LSB Industries shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 15,030 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $836,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

