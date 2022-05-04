LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 1,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

