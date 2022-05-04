LuaSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,315.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 17% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $84,315.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,041,317 coins and its circulating supply is 171,984,112 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

