Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $82.14

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.14, but opened at $87.00. Lumentum shares last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 18,047 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

