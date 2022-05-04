Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Luther Burbank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luther Burbank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

