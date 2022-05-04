Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.41% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 1,300,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.