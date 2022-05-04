Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.88. 285,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,217,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 171,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Lyft by 11.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lyft by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Lyft by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 43.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

