M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 26.2% in April

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAC. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.