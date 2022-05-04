MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 77038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.
About MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK)
Featured Stories
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.