MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 3,022,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
