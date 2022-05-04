Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 9,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,404. The company has a market capitalization of $793.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

