Main Street Research LLC Acquires 15,973 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. 29,381,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,645,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.38 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

