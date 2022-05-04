Main Street Research LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. 5,594,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

