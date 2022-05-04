Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,289,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,364,000 after buying an additional 541,329 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. 886,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,408. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.