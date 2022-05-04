Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,289,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,364,000 after buying an additional 541,329 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,758,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. 886,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,408. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.
In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
