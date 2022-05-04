Main Street Research LLC Purchases Shares of 1,870 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.73. 180,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,181. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

