Main Street Research LLC Sells 272 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $120.54. 34,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,770. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

