Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $1.68 Million Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

