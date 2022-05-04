Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $216,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

