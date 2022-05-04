Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,549. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.