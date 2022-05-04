MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 85,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,522,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of analysts have commented on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $766.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

