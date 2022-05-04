MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNKD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. MannKind has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $817.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MannKind by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 987,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 582,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.