MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0207 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $36.42 million and approximately $267,353.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00219956 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00444066 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,250.86 or 1.83834325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

