Marathon Capital Management Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.29. 5,163,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,323. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.