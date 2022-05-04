Marathon Capital Management Has $2.43 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

PSX stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. 4,265,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,315. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.