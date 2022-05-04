Marathon Capital Management Has $5.70 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. 14,917,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.