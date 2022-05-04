Marathon Capital Management Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,526 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOK. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,424,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,577,184. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.01%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

