Marathon Capital Management Raises Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Marathon Capital Management grew its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.72% of comScore worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in comScore during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in comScore by 9.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 550,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,283. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

