Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,501 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. 23,918,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,726,027. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

